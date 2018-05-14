BHP Billiton (BBL) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $46.79

BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE:BBL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.79 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 135394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BHP Billiton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 52.5% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 197,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 67,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 22.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 34.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Billiton by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

