BHP Billiton (BBL) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $46.79

BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE:BBL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.79 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 135394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.
BBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BHP Billiton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.
About BHP Billiton
BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.
