Best Buy (BBY) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $78.76

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.76 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 138422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shari L. Ballard sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $251,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $107,821.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,639 shares of company stock valued at $25,651,834. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

