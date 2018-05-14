Berenberg Bank Boosts TT Electronics (TTG) Price Target to GBX 270

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.59) to GBX 270 ($3.66) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

TTG has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Numis Securities upped their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 255 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 263 ($3.57).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Shares of TT Electronics traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02), hitting GBX 228 ($3.09), on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,856. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.32).

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 10.90 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). TT Electronics had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of £360 million during the quarter.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature.

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.