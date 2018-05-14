Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

“We continue to view VMVPD deals as a potential source of upside for unit economics, and see NXST as a leader in that category, auguring well for future cash flow. Political came in slightly below expectations, but seems to have simply been pulled into 2Q, with our $213 million forecast for the year remaining unchanged despite what looks to be a very promising geographic setup for Nexstar in terms of contested elections.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group opened at $65.10 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $615.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 146,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,595,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.