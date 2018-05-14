BelugaPay (BBI) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BelugaPay (CURRENCY:BBI) traded up 44.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, BelugaPay has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One BelugaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004457 BTC on exchanges. BelugaPay has a market cap of $0.00 and $273,690.00 worth of BelugaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004281 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000851 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00769092 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00147996 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00093684 BTC.

About BelugaPay

BelugaPay’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. BelugaPay’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens. BelugaPay’s official Twitter account is @BelugaPay . BelugaPay’s official website is belugapay.com . BelugaPay’s official message board is medium.com/@BelugaPay

Buying and Selling BelugaPay

BelugaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BelugaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BelugaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BelugaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

