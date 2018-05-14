BBVA Francés (BFR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about BBVA Francés (NYSE:BFR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BBVA Francés earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.4465815899851 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFR shares. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Francés from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBVA Francés from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Santander upgraded BBVA Francés from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:BFR opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.74. BBVA Francés has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.45.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.2313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. BBVA Francés’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

BBVA Francés Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, and Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

