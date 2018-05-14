Bay Bancorp (BYBK) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Bay Bancorp (NASDAQ:BYBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bay Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8345710523583 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Bay Bancorp traded down $0.30, reaching $13.30, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704. Bay Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.23.

About Bay Bancorp

Bay Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bay Bank, FSB that provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial and retail businesses, business professionals, and individual consumers in the central Maryland region. Its deposit products include demand, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits; and certificate of deposit registry service and insured cash sweep deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.