Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cars.com (CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Cars.com traded down $0.01, reaching $25.96, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,035. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Cars.com had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $156.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

