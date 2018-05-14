Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cars.com (CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.
Cars.com traded down $0.01, reaching $25.96, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,035. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
