Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.68.

AMC Entertainment opened at $16.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -89.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 998,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 88,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

