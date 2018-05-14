Baozun (BZUN) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 125.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Baozun makes up approximately 2.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Baozun were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baozun opened at $49.78 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 3.86. Baozun has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Vetr raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

