Banorte (GBOOY) and Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Financial Review

Banorte (OTCMKTS: GBOOY) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banorte and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banorte 18.33% 14.37% 1.60% Grupo Supervielle 10.52% 21.55% 3.13%

Banorte has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banorte and Grupo Supervielle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banorte 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Supervielle 0 0 4 0 3.00

Grupo Supervielle has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.00%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Banorte.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banorte and Grupo Supervielle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banorte $4.47 billion 3.59 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle $1.40 billion 1.04 $147.19 million $1.88 10.61

Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle.

Dividends

Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banorte beats Grupo Supervielle on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposit savings accounts, term deposit savings accounts, checking accounts, mutual funds, and payroll; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages. The company also provides individual accounts, specialized service, integration of resources, and infonavit advice; insurance, such as car, life, health, damage, and SME; and pensions. In addition, it offers fund operator, asset administration, investment banking, investment funds, stock market, money market, Internet banking, mobile phone banking, and cash management services. Further, the company provides services for banking, brokerage, leasing, general warehousing services, fleet administration, and annuities, as well as the acquisition, disposal, administration, collection, and general negotiation in any form of claims. Additionally, it engages in long term savings, leasing and factoring, and international banking businesses. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,191 branches, 7,425 ATMs, 6,989 third-party correspondents, and 155,893 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and sells non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 325 access points, including 110 bank branches, 67 senior citizen service centers, 11 banking payment and collection centers, 66 CCF sales points, 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, 9 microfinance branches, 491 ATMs, and 158 self-service terminals. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

