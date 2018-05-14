Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stake Lessened by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,163,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $389,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 44.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Macquarie upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Bank of Montreal opened at $78.76 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

