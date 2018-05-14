Baidu (BIDU) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $278.76

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $278.76 and last traded at $275.47, with a volume of 115943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 277,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 103,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

