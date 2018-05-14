B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAOI. Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.03.

AAOI stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $631.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.59. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.