B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for L Brands (LB)

L Brands (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on L Brands from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

L Brands opened at $32.33 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. L Brands has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

L Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in L Brands by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

