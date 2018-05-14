Azul (AZUL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Azul SA is a holding company for the providers of airline passenger and cargo services. Azul SA is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil. “

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, UBS started coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of AZUL traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 554,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,442. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Azul has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Azul had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. research analysts expect that Azul will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Azul by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA operates as an airline company in Brazil. It provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated 755 daily flights to 104 destinations through a network of 197 non-stop routes with a fleet of 118 aircraft. Azul SA was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.