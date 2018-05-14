AWARE (AWR) Price Reaches $0.0356 on Top Exchanges

AWARE (CURRENCY:AWR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. AWARE has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.16 million worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AWARE has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AWARE token can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BigONE and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004285 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000843 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00770611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00148818 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00091217 BTC.

About AWARE

AWARE launched on January 2nd, 2018. AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AWARE is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL . AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official . AWARE’s official website is www.aware.bi

AWARE Token Trading

AWARE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bibox and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AWARE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AWARE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

