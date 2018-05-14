Avid (AVID) Given $4.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Avid an industry rank of 61 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Avid opened at $5.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $213.74 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avid has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. Avid had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Avid’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. analysts predict that Avid will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avid by 19.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Avid by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Avid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

