aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

LIFE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 27,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 33.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

