aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIFE. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.49. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 33.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.