Atria Investments LLC Purchases 5,607 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (RF)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,658,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,853,000 after buying an additional 3,287,621 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,716,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,059,000 after buying an additional 870,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,307,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,717,000 after buying an additional 213,156 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,043,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after buying an additional 466,813 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,773,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after buying an additional 531,135 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 92,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,783,255.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Grayson Hall sold 193,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $3,737,029.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,337 shares of company stock worth $10,739,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial opened at $19.32 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

