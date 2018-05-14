Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 24,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,364,445.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $2,966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,626 shares of company stock worth $5,059,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

