Atria Investments LLC Has $383,000 Position in Ecolab (ECL)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,713,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,108,380,000 after buying an additional 226,031 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 25,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 694,343 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,722,710.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 113,768 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.89 per share, for a total transaction of $15,573,701.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab opened at $147.15 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

