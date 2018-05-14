Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Abaxis (ABAX)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Abaxis were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Abaxis by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abaxis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Abaxis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Abaxis by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Abaxis by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Donald Peter Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $689,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Achim Henkel sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,059. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abaxis opened at $70.85 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. Abaxis has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. Abaxis had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abaxis will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Abaxis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Abaxis’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABAX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abaxis in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Abaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abaxis from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Abaxis Profile

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care settings to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

