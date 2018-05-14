ATA (ATAI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NASDAQ ATAI opened at $5.30 on Friday. ATA has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATA stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of ATA worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ATA

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

