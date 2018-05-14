Astro 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,292.00 (ASTRO)

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Astro token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00018341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astro has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $9,292.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astro has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004296 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00763732 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00056224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00147826 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00092629 BTC.

About Astro

Astro was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap . The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital . Astro’s official website is astronaut.capital . The official message board for Astro is medium.com/astronaut-capital

Astro Token Trading

Astro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astro using one of the exchanges listed above.

