Asta Funding (ASFI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asta Funding earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.403841966955 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Asta Funding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ASFI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.50. 29,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,712. Asta Funding has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past.

