Aspen Insurance (AHL) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Aspen Insurance (NYSE: AHL) is one of 73 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aspen Insurance to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Aspen Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Aspen Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aspen Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aspen Insurance pays out -14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 84.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aspen Insurance has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Aspen Insurance is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Insurance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aspen Insurance Competitors 496 1964 1877 95 2.35

Aspen Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.23%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Aspen Insurance’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Insurance has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Insurance’s peers have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Insurance and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Insurance $2.52 billion -$267.70 million -6.56 Aspen Insurance Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.52

Aspen Insurance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Insurance. Aspen Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Insurance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Insurance -13.72% -11.81% -2.87% Aspen Insurance Competitors 2.88% 0.50% -0.24%

Summary

Aspen Insurance peers beat Aspen Insurance on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S. primary casualty, excess casualty, environmental liability, and railroad liability products; and marine, aviation, and energy insurance products, such as marine and energy liability, onshore and offshore energy physical damage, marine hull, specie, inland and ocean marine, and aviation insurance products. This segment also provides financial and professional lines insurance products comprising financial and corporate risks, professional liability, management liability, credit and political risks, crisis management, accident and health, surety risks, and technology liability insurance products. The company's Aspen Reinsurance segment offers property catastrophe reinsurance products; other property reinsurance products; casualty reinsurance products, including U.S. treaty, international treaty, and casualty facultative reinsurance products; and specialty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, agriculture, marine, aviation, terrorism, engineering, cyber, and other specialty lines. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited distributes its products primarily through brokers and reinsurance intermediaries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

