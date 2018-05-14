Ashland (ASH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Ashland (NYSE:ASH) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ashland earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.4877885879719 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Ashland had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $117,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,087.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

