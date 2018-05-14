Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.72). Ascendis Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma.

Get Ascendis Pharma alerts:

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.16). Ascendis Pharma had a negative net margin of 8,156.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Ascendis Pharma traded up $0.38, reaching $65.50, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 223,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,850. Ascendis Pharma has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma in the first quarter worth about $32,777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $17,279,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma by 43.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 427,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.