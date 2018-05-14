ArQule (ARQL) Trading Up 8.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 775,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 699,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Specifically, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 2,230,373 shares of ArQule stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $6,914,156.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Lindsay bought 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $63,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,213. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ArQule in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArQule has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.83.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in ArQule by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ArQule by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 315,203 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ArQule during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ArQule by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ArQule during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

