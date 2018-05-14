Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ares Commercial Real from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Ares Commercial Real news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,648.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 505.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real in the third quarter worth about $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 36.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 282,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real traded down $0.01, reaching $13.43, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 125,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 32.04%. analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.90%.

About Ares Commercial Real

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

