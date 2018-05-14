Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $40,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 57.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 48,992 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 31.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 52.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 546,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $18,221,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,218,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,017,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $106,175.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125,257 shares of company stock worth $131,090,041 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr cut shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

TWTR opened at $32.75 on Monday. Twitter Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 545.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

