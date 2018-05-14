Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $36,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total value of $864,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $124,914.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $123.99 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

