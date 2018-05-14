Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,177,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $34,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $158,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,370,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 4,171,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,434,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,179,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,325,000 after buying an additional 1,247,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,208,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,739,000 after buying an additional 1,054,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

