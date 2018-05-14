Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 835 Shares of Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 353,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $35,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,974,000 after purchasing an additional 560,538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,372,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,148,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,107,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,816,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,955,000 after acquiring an additional 280,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $50,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Klug sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $119,934.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,501.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,983. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics opened at $102.50 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $112.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $113.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.14 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

