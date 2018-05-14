Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $1.13

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00013041 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Lbank and Bibox. Arcblock has a market cap of $105.62 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004203 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00770560 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00058640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00149492 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00090447 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,196,613 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Lbank, Cobinhood, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, OKEx, DragonEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

