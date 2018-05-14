Aralez Pharmaceuticals Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (ARLZ)

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Aralez Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 99.50%.

ARLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bloom Burton downgraded Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals opened at $0.50 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLZ. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 220,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 160,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 113,720 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Receive News & Ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.