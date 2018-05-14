Aqua America (WTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Aqua America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.29.

WTR opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Aqua America will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Aqua America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aqua America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aqua America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Aqua America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 181,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Aqua America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

