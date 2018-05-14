Aptiv PLC (APTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,990.3% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $6,455,000. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

