Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.86.

Antares Pharma opened at $2.52 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $388.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.19. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 32.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,535,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,747 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 206,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,591,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,936,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,482,940.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.