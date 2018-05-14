Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) Director Sells $484,000.00 in Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,281,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacques Gonella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, May 9th, Jacques Gonella sold 300,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $741,000.00.

Shares of Antares Pharma traded down $0.02, hitting $2.50, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 504,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,488. The firm has a market cap of $395.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 32.96%. analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 20,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 533.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 377,824 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.