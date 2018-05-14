ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 102,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,607. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.93.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 64,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $4,047,849.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Raynor sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $439,032.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,228. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

