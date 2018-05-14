ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANIP. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $61.96 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 64,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $4,047,849.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $2,473,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,401.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,228. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

