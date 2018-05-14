AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics traded up $0.08, reaching $19.65, on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $720.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.13 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.97%. equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

