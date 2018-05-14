Analyzing iRobot (IRBT) & Smith (A.O.) (AOS)

iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) and Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iRobot and Smith (A.O.)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $883.91 million 1.96 $50.96 million $1.77 35.23 Smith (A.O.) $3.00 billion 3.65 $296.50 million $2.17 29.49

Smith (A.O.) has higher revenue and earnings than iRobot. Smith (A.O.) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iRobot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iRobot and Smith (A.O.)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot 5.90% 12.95% 9.59% Smith (A.O.) 10.10% 23.77% 12.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Smith (A.O.) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Smith (A.O.) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

iRobot has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith (A.O.) has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iRobot and Smith (A.O.), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 1 5 4 0 2.30 Smith (A.O.) 0 2 7 0 2.78

iRobot currently has a consensus target price of $69.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Smith (A.O.) has a consensus target price of $68.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Given iRobot’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iRobot is more favorable than Smith (A.O.).

Dividends

Smith (A.O.) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. iRobot does not pay a dividend. Smith (A.O.) pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smith (A.O.) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

Smith (A.O.) beats iRobot on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair. The company sells its robots through various distribution channels, including chain stores and other national retailers, its online store, and value-added distributors and resellers. iRobot Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Smith (A.O.) Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pump and combi boilers, solar units, and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

