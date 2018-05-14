Analyzing Geely (GELYY) and General Motors (GM)

Geely (OTCMKTS: GELYY) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Geely has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Geely pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Geely pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Motors pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Geely and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely 0 0 0 0 N/A General Motors 2 10 10 0 2.36

General Motors has a consensus target price of $45.54, suggesting a potential upside of 23.45%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Geely.

Profitability

This table compares Geely and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely N/A N/A N/A General Motors -3.76% 23.03% 4.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geely and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely $13.73 billion 1.97 $1.57 billion $3.43 17.60 General Motors $145.59 billion 0.36 -$3.86 billion $6.62 5.57

Geely has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Motors. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geely, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Geely shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Motors beats Geely on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Geely Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components. It primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models. The company is also involved in the research and development of automobile engines and electric hybrid engines. It also exports its products primarily to the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells cars, trucks, and crossovers to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions, as well as information technology services. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

