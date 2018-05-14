Analyzing American Axle (AXL) and Its Rivals

American Axle (NYSE: AXL) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Axle to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Axle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

American Axle has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Axle and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle $6.27 billion $337.10 million 4.11 American Axle Competitors $7.96 billion $495.49 million 13.03

American Axle’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Axle. American Axle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle 4.92% 28.46% 5.30% American Axle Competitors 2.06% 19.98% 5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Axle and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle 2 2 8 0 2.50 American Axle Competitors 266 1293 1867 84 2.50

American Axle currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 11.06%. Given American Axle’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Axle is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

American Axle competitors beat American Axle on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Axle

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears and shafts, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment produces thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, China, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

