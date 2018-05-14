Analysts Set Investors Bank (ISBC) Target Price at $15.42

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Investors Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Investors Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bank in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Director William V. Cosgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,338,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,400. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Investors Bank in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bank in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Investors Bank in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bank in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bank in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bank traded down $0.03, hitting $13.44, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,085,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Investors Bank has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.58 million. Investors Bank had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.09%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. Investors Bank’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About Investors Bank

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

