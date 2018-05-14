Analysts Set Houston Lighting & Power (CNP) Price Target at $27.71

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houston Lighting & Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on Houston Lighting & Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Houston Lighting & Power in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Houston Lighting & Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Houston Lighting & Power from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. 2,331,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,422. Houston Lighting & Power has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Houston Lighting & Power had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Houston Lighting & Power will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Houston Lighting & Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.02%.

In other Houston Lighting & Power news, insider Milton Carroll sold 43,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $1,179,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $26,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,563 shares of company stock worth $1,500,952. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Houston Lighting & Power by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houston Lighting & Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Houston Lighting & Power by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Houston Lighting & Power by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Houston Lighting & Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houston Lighting & Power

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

